Fri Dec 14, 2018
December 14, 2018

AJK president highlights varsities’ role for SDGs implementation

Islamabad

December 14, 2018

Islamabad: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan cannot resolve its major socio-economic problems without achieving SDGs as these goals have put the people in the Centre and are vital for human development and the HUMAN security, says a press release.

He said this while inaugurating a seminar on SDGs Implementation: Collaboration among Universities at the Pak China Friendship Center here on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Inter University Consortium on Promotion of Social Sciences Arts and Humanities (IUCPSS).

