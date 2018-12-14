Moot on English literature kicks off

LAHORE: A three-day 1st International Conference on English Literature, Linguistics and Teaching (ICELLT 2018) with the theme “Interaction in English: Cross-cultural awareness and communication” commenced here in Lahore on Thursday.

The renowned scholars and academicians, including Dr Caroline Clements, Dr Cara Cilano, Dr Robert Mckenzie and Dr Patricia Ann Pashby from leading universities of UK and USA are attending the conference here at University of Education, Township Campus. On the first day of the conference, more than 40 research papers were presented.

The UoE Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam said ICELLT 2018 reflects University of Education’s vision to be an outstanding 21st century university. It is the need of the hour that English as the second language (ESL) researchers embrace inter-disciplinary and inter-genre research methods towards literature, linguistics and teaching to yield constructive outcomes for the community. The underlying purpose of ICELLT 2018 is to provide an opportunity to a diverse group of scholars, practitioners, researchers, to interact, network, and benefit from each other's research and expertise in the age of globalisation and digitalisation in a multi-directional sharing of perspectives, values, priorities, and expertise.

He said the foremost goal of ICELLT 2018 is to encourage greater regional co-operation and the publication of research findings in high quality journals. I staunchly believe that ICELLT 2018 intends to provide high quality platform to English language community and to disseminate research conducted in English literature, linguistics and TESOL to wider audience in general. The knowledge which will be created from the research papers presented in this conference will definitely make substantial contribution towards improvement of English literature, linguistics and teaching in Pakistan, he added. Dr Rauf-i-Azam said in our institution, research is the basis of our strategic vision to become one of the leading universities of the world. This vision demands us enhance and engage our research expertise and work painstakingly for research mobilisation.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness drive at the Shalimar Gardens here on Thursday. The activity was done to encourage conservation of environment at historical places, officials said adding that keeping in view the needs of the gardens Albayrak placed waste bins, urging people not to litter in and around the historical buildings. Students and teachers of GC University joined Albayrak team at the camp and distributed brochures there.