Ball rolling for research varsity at PM House

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of federal education and professional training has set the ball rolling towards the establishment of a research university at the Prime Minister's House as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to an official in the know, the ministry, which handles the matters on education in the centre in the current post-devolution regime, made PC-1 for the establishment of the Islamabad National University over 30 acres of land and processed it for mandatory approval. There is a high likelihood of the premier laying the foundation stone for the university later this month.