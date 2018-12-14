Eucalyptus trees in Mansehra to be cut off

MANSEHRA: The district government has decided to cut off eucalyptus trees on the premises of district council in order to get rid of pollen allergy and a shortage of water in its surrounding areas. “We have auctioned 18 giant eucalyptus trees after people protested and moved provincial government for the elimination of these plants,” Sardar Said Ghulam, the district nazim, told reporters on Thursday. He said these trees had been causing pollen allergy and dropped underground water resources as wells and hand pumps of the district council and surrounding locality were dried up.“The people settled around district council have sought the help of provincial government, stating that these trees caused allergy and dried up water sources in the area,” said Ghulam. He said that the district council had also unanimously passed a resolution seeking chopping off the trees. And a committee led by Akmal Khan Swati auctioned the trees for Rs644,000.