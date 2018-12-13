Bilawal not to appear before NAB today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi today (Thursday) but will be represented by their legal counsel Senator Farooq H Naek.

The NAB has summoned him today (Thursday) in connection with ongoing investigation to respond the queries of the investigation team of the NAB Rawalpindi with regard to ongoing investigations against officers of CDA, M/s Park Lane Estate Company Private Limited and others of illegally allotting Forest Department land to Park Lane Estate Company Private Limited.

The PPP had already have termed the witch-hunt against the PPP and other Opposition leadership as a vicious victimisation where NAB has become a tool placed in the hands of puppet rulers.