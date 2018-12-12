close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 12, 2018

Albanian students revolt over tuition cost

World

AFP
December 12, 2018

TIRANA: Thousands of Albanian university students took to Tirana’s streets on Tuesday for their biggest show of strength yet in a protest movement demanding lower tuition fees and more investment in public education. The protests, which kicked off last week, are the biggest mobilisation of university students since demonstrations in 1990 against the former communist regime, according to local media. “Our demands are not negotiable, the government must accept them or we will radicalise our movement,” Ilir Curri, a 21-year-old student from Shkodra University in the north, told AFP. Public university tuition fees range from 160 to 2,560 euros ($182-$2,916) annually in Albania, a poor country where the average salary is about 350 euros.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World