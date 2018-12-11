close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 11, 2018

Xteer clinch Corporate League Season 2 title

Sports

P
PPI
December 11, 2018

KARACHI: Hyundai Xteer Lubricants performed brilliantly and hauled 12 points out of seven matches to clinch the Leisure Leagues Corporate League Season 2 title here at the KUFF Football Ground.

Hyundai Xteer, along with the second-placed ZIK Technologies, also qualified for the Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Championship.Xteer recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against Benitoz Tiles in their last league match – thanks to Fazal Muhamad, who scored a hat-trick. Asif Khan scored the fourth goal.

Meanwhile, ZIK Technologies got a walkover against Daraz.pk, who didn’t turn up for the match. The entitlement of a 5-0 win due to a walkover helped ZIK Technologies take second position on points table with eight points.

Wonderworks and PSO, at third and fourth positions, also managed to secure eight points but ZIK Technologies left them behind on a better goal difference.Eight teams representing corporate entities featured in the tournament.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports