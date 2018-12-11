Xteer clinch Corporate League Season 2 title

KARACHI: Hyundai Xteer Lubricants performed brilliantly and hauled 12 points out of seven matches to clinch the Leisure Leagues Corporate League Season 2 title here at the KUFF Football Ground.

Hyundai Xteer, along with the second-placed ZIK Technologies, also qualified for the Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Championship.Xteer recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against Benitoz Tiles in their last league match – thanks to Fazal Muhamad, who scored a hat-trick. Asif Khan scored the fourth goal.

Meanwhile, ZIK Technologies got a walkover against Daraz.pk, who didn’t turn up for the match. The entitlement of a 5-0 win due to a walkover helped ZIK Technologies take second position on points table with eight points.

Wonderworks and PSO, at third and fourth positions, also managed to secure eight points but ZIK Technologies left them behind on a better goal difference.Eight teams representing corporate entities featured in the tournament.