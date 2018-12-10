close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 10, 2018

KP food authority registers 3,000 licences through online system

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has registered 3,000 food licences through its online system during the last one month.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority through a statement on Sunday said that it had launched an online licensing system to make the process of getting a food licence easier for sellers and manufacturers of foodstuff.

The food authority also seized 30,000 Chinese salt, which were supplying from Lahore to Peshawar. Also, around 10,000 kilograms of substandard spices, and 6,000 litre milk discarded during various raids in different parts of the provincial capital. As many as 1,000 notices had been issued to businesses and premises during last one month, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar