Restoration of Tesco: Traders in Bara threaten protest

BARA: Anjuman Tajiran, Bara, on Sunday threatened to close Mattani-Takhtabaig road for traffic if the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) did not restore within a day.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Anjuman Tajiran Bara Chairman Saeed Ayaz Wazir and other office-bearers said that the Tesco officials had disconnected electricity supply to the Bara bazaar without any information.

Saeed Ayaz Wazir said that the shopkeepers and traders of Bara bazaar had already suffered during the prolonged militancy and the Tesco officials were multiplying their miseries. "We were holding talks with the Tesco officials about installation of the meters. However, the shopkeepers and traders were arrested on the directives of Tesco officials without any reason," he said, and alleged that the officials of the Bara gridstation were taking bribe from the small industries, functioning in Bara.

They asked the authorities concerned to solve the electricity problems as soon as possible, otherwise, the shopkeepers and traders would launch protest and close the bazaar and roads.