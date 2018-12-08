Batsmen put HBL on brink of QAT title

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) have brightened their chances of completing a double as the team took healthy 168-run first innings lead against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy final at the UBL Sports Complex Ground in Karachi Friday.

HBL amassed 472 in response to SNGPL’s first innings score of 304. Batting for the second time, SNGPL reached 336 for the loss of five wickets at the close of penultimate day’s play.

With just a day to spare, SNGPL face tough challenge of forcing a result. In case of a draw, HBL would be declared winner on the basis of first innings lead. HBL had already won the national one-day cricket this season.

Scores in brief: SNGPL 304 all out in 110.2 overs (Misbahul Haq 91, Khurram Shahzad 47, Muhammad Imran 40, Ali Waqas 38; Abdur Rehman 4-90, Agha Salman 2-42) and 335-5 (Imran Butt 95, Ali Waqas 65, Iftikhar Ahmed 54, Abdur Rehman 3-23). HBL 472 in 160.5 overs (Abid Ali 134, Umar Akmal 113, Agha Salman 56, Ramiz Aziz 40 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-14, Asad Ali 2-65, Bilawal Bhatti 2-110).