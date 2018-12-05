Minister for making emergency, trauma centres functional in Sindh

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked stakeholders to make all the 31 emergency and trauma centres functional across the province to facilitate the people of the province.

This she said while presiding over a joint meeting of departments of works and services, health, project directors and consultants at her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Mohammed Usman Chachar, Secretary Works and Services Sajjad Hussein Abbasi, Secretary Katchi Abadis Dr Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad Shabbir Ahmed Solangi, project directors, executive engineers and other officers also attended the meeting.

She said those trauma centres which were situated along roadsides might be declared trauma centres to deal with road accidents, while trauma centres which were somewhere inside cities might handle emergency as well. She ordered that communication be improved among all stakeholders to complete the task as the earliest.

Dr Azra Pechuho also ordered providing generators to these centres to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. It was also decided in the meeting that medical staff and operational cost would be provided to the centres to ensure their smooth functioning.

In the meeting, the schemes of district headquarters hospitals in Dadu and Mirpurkhas were also discussed and officers concerned were directed to make them operational soon. The meeting was told that the taluka headquarter hospitals in Umerkot, Matiari and Qamber had almost been completed and would be made functional soon.

A separate meeting with USAID delegation regarding the restructuring of the provincial health department, Pechuho said many proposals were in the pipeline to meet the challenges of the department as we as for restructuring, reshaping and taking initiatives to improve the department.