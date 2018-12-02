close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

Confronting corruption

Newspost

December 2, 2018

Pakistan’s financial crisis is mainly due to rampant corruption which has destroyed almost every public sector organisation. The troubling fact is that there is no easy solution to this problem. The truth is that we are all complicit in nurturing this social evil. From those who give bribe to get their work done to those who ask for extra money for speedy process, every person is responsible for pushing the country towards this crisis.

To deal with the social ill called corruption, the authorities concerned have to install proper checks and balances to ensure that no individual is receiving undue advantages. Across-the-board accountability is necessary to turn Pakistan into a corruption-free country.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur

