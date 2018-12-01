Iftikhar welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar has welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor and said that it would help promote cordial relations between the two countries. In a statement issued here, he said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor would also promote trade between Pakistan and India.
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar has welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor and said that it would help promote cordial relations between the two countries. In a statement issued here, he said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor would also promote trade between Pakistan and India.