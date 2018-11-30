Fawad, Cheema remand extended

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former prime minister and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema, accused in Ashiana Housing scam. The court has extended judicial remand of both the accused by December 13. The NAB had arrested Fawad on charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary to former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. —