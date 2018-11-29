NH&MP launches smart phone app

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) organised a launching ceremony of smart phone app ‘Hamsafar’ at NH&MP, Headquarters, here on Wednesday, says a press release.

The said app is developed with the aim to facilitate commuters by providing real time road condition, instant weather updates and help to commuters in distress. The Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed graced the occasion as chief guest.

Whereas the event was attended by officers from Ministry of Communications, NHA and NH&MP, former inspector generals of police, police officers and representatives from civil society.

The Minister of State for Communications while addressing the ceremony said that the mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ is another milestone of NH&MP. Motorway Police has achieved the objectives given by the government and is maintaining such high standards of policing through courtesy and strict enforcement of law.

He lauded the efforts of NH&MP for providing instant road situation updates to commuters in past few weeks. He expressed profound appreciation to the NH&MP inspector general.

The NH&MP Inspector General said that NH&MP’s smart phone app ‘Hamsafar’ meaning companion is an intelligent interface for assistance that will enable users to acquire instant information on road situation, weather condition, fog, rain and traffic volume as well as seek help in time of distress.

He further added that National Highways and Motorway Police is reckoned among the best institutions of Pakistan. He further added that NH&MP is striving hard to provide facilities to road users by effective utilisation of cutting-edge technology. A brief overview of the ‘Hamsafar’ was given by the AIG (Operations) who said that initially this APP has been released as a pilot project for the road users travelling on M-1, M-2, M-4, M-9 and IMDC (Murree Expressway), however, later on it will be extended to complete jurisdiction of NH&MP in upcoming weeks.