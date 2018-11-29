KU releases research grants for faculty

Research is the secret behind the progress of the western world. Countries that have invested heavily in research are now reaping the fruits of progress and growth.

This was stated by University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Wednesday while addressing a research grants distribution ceremony at the varsity. Universities are recognised by their research not just by infrastructure and tall buildings, the VC said. “If we invest in research today, it will benefit our upcoming generations.”

Dr Khan said KU faculty members were exemplary in their respective fields, but since the last decade, they were deprived of their basic necessities. Research requires funding, which is impossible without resources. However, despite the financial crunch, research grants for faculty members have been released, he announced. “I strived to secure research grants for faculty since I took charge,” the VC said. “We are successful to a great extent, but still not provided enough. We need adequate research grants in order to progress more in the field of research.” He said faculty members who were dedicating their time and energy in effective teaching and conducting efficient research.

Online admission forms

Karachi University has extended the deadline for the submission of online admission forms for open merit bachelor’s and master’s programmes 2019 till November 30. Admissions director Professor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said on Friday online admission forms for reserved seats could also be submitted till November 30, and students can get the online admission form, prospectus and form submission guidelines from the varsity’s website.