Cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Met Office Tuesday forecast a cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degree Centigrade and the minimum as 15 degree Centigrade. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.
