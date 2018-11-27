Production challenges

Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world with 42 million tonnes production of milk every year. While milk production in the country is likely to increase in coming years, experts say that the government has to take effective measures including improving production as well as supply chain of the milk to achieve the desired results. The experts have also expressed concerns over existing health hazards in the production, preservation and distributing systems. Milk production in the country is facing a number of challenges, including poor planning, untrained manpower, the poor sanitation of livestock sheds, the use of non-recommended utensils and containers for handling milk, insufficient cooling/chilling facilities, and the use of preservatives like formalin, benzoic acid and alkalinity.

The milk supplied to consumers is frequently adulterated by sellers. In the absence of proper quality check systems, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the relevant authorities to ensure that the quality of milk is not being compromised. The government should set milk quality and safety standards and implement strict regulatory measures to ensure that the milk which is being supplied to consumers is fit for consumption.

Sana Akber

Karachi