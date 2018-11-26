Three killed in DI Khan accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and three others sustained injuries in three separate road accidents in the district, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that the first accident occurred in Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town Police Station, when a speeding passenger bus hit a Qingqi rickshaw, killing two persons, stated to be brothers, on the spot. The deceased brothers were identified as Attaullah and Saifullah. The Rescue 1122 officials retrieved the bodies of the two brothers from the mangled rickshaw and shifted to hospital. In the second accident, a tractor-trolley bumped a motorcycle and cycle on link road near Dera Airport in the limits of Saddar Police Station. As a result, the cyclist identified as Yaqoob died instantly while the motorcyclist named Abdul Sattar got wounded.

Meanwhile, the third accident happened near Commissioner Bagh area, when two vehicles collided head on, leaving two persons seriously injured. The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured persons to the hospital.