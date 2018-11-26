PM Imran to visit Miramshah today

MIRAMSHAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce mega uplift package for Miramshah during his visit to North Waziristan town today (Monday).

According to sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan will also accompany the premier. The PM will also meet Jirga comprising elders of North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Sources informed that prime minister was likely to announce a big package for Miramshah that may include construction of universities, hospitals and sports complex. The districts formerly agencies in the erstwhile Fata were made after former president Mamnoon Hussain ratified the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law earlier this year.

According to the constitutional amendment, Fata will be granted 16 general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The elections will be held within one year after the general elections.

The amendment reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336. The MNAs from Fata to be elected in 2018 election will continue till dissolution of the lower house.