close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Law enforcing agencies making country secure: Vawda

National

A
APP
November 25, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said law enforcing agencies were playing an important role to make the country secure, and they had rendered countless sacrifices in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the security agencies had foiled the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi where two policemen made the whole nation proud by sacrificing their lives.

The minister said it was the state’s responsibility to provide protection to all national and international buildings in the country, adding China is our friendly country and enemies of Pakistan wanted to create rift between the two countries, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the government was working on its 100-day plan successfully, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed in actions rather than words.

Replying to a question, he said being a federal minister it was his responsibility to reach the place of incident and enhance morale of law enforcing agencies doing operation there.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan