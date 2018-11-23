close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Call to follow teachings of Islam

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) set most glorious examples for the whole world with his high character and immaculate way of life.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also gave the best socio-economic system to the world in a short span of time. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial while addressing a Seeratun Nabi conference at Alhamra held under the aegis of Punjab Seed Corporation. He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the lessons of peace and harmony, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice to the whole world.

