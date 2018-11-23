Criminal practices

We are living in a country where fraudulent practices are on rise. A couple of years ago, many profiteers were found to be guilty of selling donkey’s meat under the disguise of beef and mutton. Meat sellers continue to take advantage of customers’ ignorance.

This shows that the authorities concerned keep no checks and balances on shop owners who can sell whatever they want and fool the public. In addition, food which is sold in school, college and university canteens are also prepared under unhygienic conditions. It is time we raised our voice against these shameful practices.

Dua Qasim

Lahore