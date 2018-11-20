Faiz’s 34th death anniversary observed

Islamabad: The 34th death anniversary of influential intellectual, revolutionary poet and one of the most highly-regarded poets of the Urdu language Faiz Ahmed Faiz will be observed on November 20. Speakers including literary figures and poets will pay rich tributes to Faiz Ahmed Faiz at a poetry recital session being arranged by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Heritage Division.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi would be the chief guest on the occasion. Renowned scholar Dr Tuseef Tabbasum will preside over the poetry session while Dr Rawesh Nadeem will present his copy on the literary contributions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. PAL Chairman Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid and eminent poets and scholars will also participate in Mushaira.

The Academy has arranged the event in collaboration with Anjuman-e-Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen, Ishara International and ‘Bazm-e-Ayl-e-Qalam. Having been nominated four times for the Nobel Prize for literature, Faiz was born on February 13, 1911. His work remains influential in Pakistan literature and arts.

Faiz’s literary work was publicly honored when the Pakistan Government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990. Faiz was the first Asian poet to receive the Lenin Peace Prize, awarded by the Soviet Union in 1962. In 1976 he was awarded the Lotus Prize for Literature.