Mon Nov 19, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018
CM visits residence of Tahir Dawar

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the residence of Shaheed Superintendent of Police Tahir Khan Dawar on Sunday to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

He paid rich tributes to the martyred cop for his bravery and professionalism and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. While talking to reporters, the chief minister hoped the law-enforcement agencies would soon work out Tahir Dawar kidnapping and killing case and take the investigation to a logical conclusion. He said steps would be taken for the satisfaction of the family during the probe.In response to a question, the chief minister said neither the federal nor the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed. “Only time will decide that,” he stressed.

