NAB submits report about land transfer by MDA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Saturday that officers of Revenue Department, Malir and Malir Development Authority (MDA) had transferred thousands of acres of state land to Bahria Town against rules.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a first progress report with the Supreme Court on its investigation. Last month, the court had directed the NAB to investigate the swap of land between the two parties.

The NAB informed the apex court that on the basis of statements recorded before the investigation officers, it found 20 officials of the Sindh government misusing their authority causing wrongful gain to eight beneficiaries/ private persons.

It further revealed that the Karachi housing project had collected Rs215 billion from the general public up to September 2017 through three different bank accounts in UBL, Meezan Bank and Askari Bank.

The report said there were 28 different bank accounts in seven different banks (UBL Bank, Askari Bank, Meezan Bank, Bank Al Falah, Allied Bank, Habib Bank and Faysal Bank) for collection of money.

It said the NAB, Karachi had again requested the Survey of Pakistan on 23-10-2018 to re-initiate a fresh joint survey/ demarcation activity to determine the total area in possession/ development of the land developer.

The Survey of Pakistan stated it will take 10 to 12 weeks to complete the demarcation/ survey activity that would include exact number of plots, shops, units building and other structures, says the report

According to the report, the NAB had requested the Pakistan Council of Architecture and Town Planners for assistance in determining fair market value of the land currently under possession/ development of the project.

The report said that the final picture would be clear after completion of a fresh joint survey/ demarcation to identify exact area of land under the land developer's possession, determination of price of state land under illegal possession/ development and determination of total fees/ challans duties etc.

The NAB submitted that as they were further collecting the material evidence, therefore, subsequent reports will be placed before the court.