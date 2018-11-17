close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

LDA to get over Rs1b on petrol pump sites lease

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will get more than Rs 1 billion as advance rent of its 18 petrol pump sites for three years as the lease rights of the sites were auctioned the other day against a sum of Rs 332.6 million per year. Officials said the auction was done on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. As a result of 25 per cent increase in the existing rent after three years, this amount will increase to Rs 1.25 billion. The schedule for the auction of the rest four filling station sites will be announced very soon. As many as 54 bidders, including the representatives of oil companies and others, had deposited earnest money for participating in the auction of lease rights of 22 petrol pump sites of LDA located in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore