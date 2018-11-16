Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Sikh Yatris visit Lok Virsa

National

ISLAMABAD: A group of ninety Sikh Yatris from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, who came in Pakistan for pilgrimage, visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday.

The delegates were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan.

The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States.

