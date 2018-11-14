SBP warns people of scam callers

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday advised people not to share personal information like CNIC number, bank account number, password, etc on telephone with individuals impersonating as officials of SBP.

“Public is advised to inform such incident to law enforcement agencies and approach their banks immediately in case of any loss arising due to leakage of personal information,” a central bank statement said.

It has been noticed that time and again fraudsters make phone calls to individuals, impersonating as officials of SBP or other agencies, seeking personal information regarding their deposit accounts maintained with commercial banks and threatening that their accounts would be closed or frozen in case of non-verification of their credentials. To inform the public, SBP issued a statement earlier on August 7, 2018 as well.

“It is reiterated that SBP/ banks/ micro finance banks do not seek personal details including PIN, CNIC number, one time password (OTP), accounts number, etc from the account holders on telephone calls,” the statement said. Public has been once again advised not to share their credentials/personal information on such calls with any individual and report details of these calls to SBP helpline at 021-111-727-273 or email at [email protected]