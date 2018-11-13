TLYR’s Jalali’s reservations on Mufti Usmani’s open letter

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah’s Chairman Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali expressed reservations on Mufti Rafi Usmani’s open letter pertaining to the merits of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Aasia Bibi case.

In a statement Monday, Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, who holds doctorate degree in Fiqh-e-Islami, said Mufti Rafi Usmani’s endorsement of the SC’s judgment wasn’t correct as none of the judges’ apprehensions formed the basis of dismissal of sentence.

He said there weren’t enough contradictions in witnesses’ statements as in judges’ decision. He rejected Mufti’s notion that judges had not given the verdict with their eyes closed.

He said it was unbecoming of Mufti’s status to state that judges’ might have committed mistakes without mentioning those mistakes committed by judges in such a sensitive issue, which according to Mufti Rafi Usmani, hurt his and nation’s sentiments. Dr Jalali said the judges had not supported their judgment with arguments from Holy Quran, Sunnah and Fiqh-e-Islami. “The judges’ arguments were weak as per Constitution as well,” he added. However, he supported Mufti Rafi Usmani’s demand for forming larger bench to review the decision – a demand, which according to him, was also the part of their agreement with the government.