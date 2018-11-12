Swabi varsity sets up girls-only journalism dept

SWABI: The Women University Swabi has established the first girls-only Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The department was set up with the aim to provide opportunities to girls to acquire contemporary education in the field of journalism and play their due role in both electronic and print media. A visit to the Women University Swabi, meeting with the faculty and students showed that it was a path-breaking initiative of Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, the founder vice-chancellor of the university. The members of the academia opined that girls were neglected in the Pakhtun society in all spheres of life, including media. They said the girls by studying journalism would work for women empowerment and encourage others to come forward and join the field.

They said that journalism needed hard work as there was a great difference between theory and practice. The teachers noted that girls can avail opportunities in journalism by working as freelancers, correspondent for online national and international organisations, newscaster and anchors.

When her views were sought, Prof Khanzadi said, “I had taken great interest in the establishment of law and journalism departments. I can proudly say the idea has worked. We have provided a platform to the young girls.”

Answering another query, she said that journalism was a field in which girls have excelled and become well-known media figures. “The girls in Swabi are very talented but they require a platform. The Women University Swabi has provided them an opportunity to display their talent,” she said.

At present, four girls have got admission in the journalism department. The department is based in a single room where four chairs have been placed for the students and one for their teacher. The faculty member said: “These four girls are brilliant as they have come forward and got admission in journalism department. We are proud of them.”