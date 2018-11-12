CM praises shelter home project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the revolutionary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the destiny of people of the country.

In a press release issued on Sunday, he said the foundation stone of the first shelter home had been laid near Lahore Railway Station. He said initially five shelter homes would be established under a pilot project.

He said that shelter homes of two Kanal lands would be constructed near railway station and Data Darbar while the rest would be of 1 kanal each.

The chief minister said the shelter home being constructed in Lahore would be a state of art where travellers would be provided with other facilities too. The main objective of establishing shelter homes is to provide facility of spending night to the poor people visiting Lahore, said the CM.

He said the credit of the welfare projects like shelter homes went to the PTI leadership. He said he would monitor the progress on the exceptional project of shelter homes. teacher transfers: A spokesperson for chief minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, has said that no ban has been imposed on the transfers of teachers in Punjab.

He said the chief minister had not passed any order in this regard. According to the decision of the chief minister, routine transfers of teachers are in process, he added. Meanwhile, the CM has approved the summary of funding for PEEF.