Whereabouts of missing SP unknown since Oct 26

PESHAWAR: The whereabouts of a senior police officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain shrouded in mystery as apparently no efforts are being made to recover him safely.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Peshawar, Tahir Khan Dawar went missing in Islamabad on October 26. There has been no clue about his whereabouts. While his family and friends are demanding his safe recovery, nothing has been heard about him from the senior officials of the police force.

His family and elders of Dawar tribe had set a five-day deadline during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club a few days back. His family members and elders of his Dawar tribe addressed the press conference along with his two daughters, who were holding pictures of their father in their hands and demanding his safe recovery.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police sent teams a couple of times to Islamabad for coordinating with the Islamabad Police to recover the missing SP. One team of the force remained in the federal capital for many days to coordinate with the local police to work out the case.

The police forces of the federal capital and KP, however, have miserably failed to recover Tahir Dawar. The delay in the recovery of the SP is causing embarrassment to the KP Policed and Islamabad Police and also to the federal and provincial governments.

The police and the government are facing criticism for failing to recover its officer, who in turn was responsible as a cop for the security of the people. Tahir Dawar had gone to Islamabad on October 26. None of his guards was accompanying him. He had dinner at his home in the federal capital and then went out alone at around 7pm, officials said. His cellphone was found switched off at around 8pm.

Tahir Dawar hailing from North Waziristan was promoted as acting SP a couple of months ago. He had served as DSP in different areas of Peshawar and also worked in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The Pakistan Provincial Police Services Officers Association expressed concern over Tahir Dawar’s mysterious disappearance, but nobody else has highlighted the issue.