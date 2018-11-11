175 Foundation University graduates get degrees

Islamabad : The convocation 2018 for the Foundation University (FU) was held at the University here on Saturday. Lt Gen (r) Abid Pervaiz, HI(M), CE/MD, Fauji Kabirwala Power Company Limited was the chief guest. Maj Gen (r) Changez Dil Khan, HI(M), rector of Foundation University Islamabad and Director FU Rawalpindi Campus was also present on the occasion.

As many as 175 graduates were awarded degrees by the Lt Gen (r) Abid Pervaiz. He also awarded 5 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 21 distinction certificates and 21 merit certificates.

The chief guest, in his address, said that in this age of discovery, natural resources have diminishing importance. Knowledge has become the most important factor for socio-economic development. Countries that have realised that the secret of their development lies in their children and have invested massively in education, science, engineering and innovation have forged ahead, achieving rapid socio-economic development. We need to develop the creative potential of 100 million young people below the age of 19-making, 54 per cent of our population.

Abid Pervaiz said, that the University would further flourish and excel in the years to come, I take this opportunity to stress upon the faculty and students to show a high degree of conscientiousness and not to be undermined by challenges and remain dynamic and vibrant in life. The role of the University faculty as role models and leaders is of immense value. All of us are required to work relentlessly as motivators and catalyst for sustained excellence.

The chief guest congratulate all the graduated students particularly those who received medals and merit awards for their outstanding and distinguished academic performance. I also avail this opportunity to congratulate the proud parents and guardians of graduates and award winners. I am an optimist and hope that the graduating students would make efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous and vibrant nation, through their persistent hard work, perseverance and discipline. In the end, Rector FUI presented a University souvenir to the chief guest.