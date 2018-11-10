Call to restore Iqbal Day holiday

LAHORE: Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has called for restoring the holiday on Iqbal Day, November 9, the birthday of the Poet of the East. He was addressing his party workers near the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal at a conference, held on Saturday. He paid glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal and asked the rulers to implement the thoughts of the philosopher poet. He said those who spend their lives like Iqbal were his real followers. Others who spoke on the occasion were: Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan Qadri, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Abid Raza Qadri, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Maulana Jamil Sharaqpuri, Pir Zubair Ahmad, Pir Mushtaq Moeeni, Pir Abdul Razzaq, Baba Javed, Maulana Yusuf Rizvi and others.