‘Timely completion of sports projects top priority’

LAHORE: A key SBP meeting under the chairmanship of DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar reviewed the development of under-construction sports projects in Faisalabad Division at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Tariq Nazir, DSO Faisalabad Rana Hamaad and other officials also attended the meeting. Concerned officials gave a detailed to DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar briefing about the progress of under-construction sports projects in Faisalabad Division. During his address, DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said: “Timely completion of sports projects across the province is our top priority and we want to provide best sports facilities to our youth so that they can demonstrate their talent in a befitting manner”.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar asked the concerned officers to complete the sports projects in Faisalabad Division within the stipulated period. Sarwar directed the concerned officials that no delay will be tolerated in the completion of sports projects. He stressed upon the officials to maintain the quality of work during the construction of sports projects.