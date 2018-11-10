KMU launches Family Medicine Diploma

PESHAWAR: Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that trained family physicians and other health professionals will help strengthen the primary and secondary healthcare delivery system in the rural and under-developed areas across the province.

“Pakistan has around 120,000 registered MBBS doctors. Currently, a physician who qualifies the MBBS and is licensed by the PMDC can start practising as a general physician. This needs to change, as a family practice requires special competencies for practising as a skilled family physician,” he added. He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Family Medicine Diploma at Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Besides, students and faculty of various constituent institutions of the KMU, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Pro-VC Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, provincial representative of WHO and officials of Health Department were also present.