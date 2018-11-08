Ex-PU VC, three others granted bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted bails to Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and three others, allegedly involved in making illegal appointments by violating procurement rules.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted bails to PU former VC Mujahid Kamran, former registrar professor Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars professor

Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and professor Dr Kamran Abid against furnishing bail bonds of Rs 500,000 each.

The petitioners requested the court that all appointments had been made on merit following the rules but the National Accountably Bureau arrested them under false allegations as they had nothing to do with these allegations.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the bails contending that Dr Mujahid Kamran and other professors were arrested on charges of making illegal appointments. After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench allowed bails and ordered release of the accused.