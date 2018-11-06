LDA survey to check violation of by-laws

LAHORE: On the Supreme Court’s orders for articulating a comprehensive, viable and long-term new commercialisation policy by keeping in view of the present day and future requirements for Lahore Division, Lahore Development Authority and Punjab Urban Unit have jointly started survey of multi-storey commercial buildings in the city.

On the direction by Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan, LDA Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi personally led the teams during the survey of buildings situated on Jail Road and main Boulevard, Gulberg, on Monday.

The teams visited private hospitals along Jail Road and commercial buildings at main Boulevard Gulberg to review the enforcement status of building by-laws, commercialisation of plots, parking provisions, safety standards, implementation of environmental laws, as well as other relevant regulations by the owners of these buildings.

Sources said gross violations were found at the visited buildings but the team didn’t take any action so far.

Meanwhile, on direction by the Lahore Development Authority Director General, a meeting to review the weekly performance of different wings and directorates of LDA was held on Monday. Chairing the meeting, Additional Director General (HQ) LDA Abdul Shakoor Rana ordered all the directors for compiling lists of residential, commercial, vacant and encroached plots in their respective schemes. He asked for finalising these lists within one week so that a comprehensive policy could be formulated for the utility of these plots.

He directed for making inventory of vacant public utility sites and school sites which had been allotted long time ago but were still vacant and purposeful buildings had not been constructed on them despite lapse of many years. He directed the officers for acquiring comprehensive knowledge of relevant laws and preparing replies to the court cases with full command.

He told that the progress review meeting will be held every week. All directors should personally supervise the tasks assigned to their staff and monitor functioning of the subordinates. Meanwhile, Town Planning Wing staff of LDA demolished two illegal constructions and sealed the third one during its operation at Allama Iqbal Town and Faisal Town on Monday.

An illegal structure at Plot No 27-E, Johar Town, was completely demolished while facade has been demolished because of illegal conversion and alteration of facade for commercial activity at Plot No 48, Rachna Block, Iqbal Town and 180-A, Karim Block was sealed again because of illegal alteration in the structure.