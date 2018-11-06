Two sisters strangled

BAHAWALPUR: Two sisters Naheed Bibi, 17, and Basra, 16, were strangled in the name of ‘honour’ allegedly by their cousins in Jamal Din Wali district Rahim Yar Khan. According to the father of the victim girls, someone had kidnapped his daughters and ‘raped’ them. However, both the sisters managed to reach their house where they were strangled by their cousins.