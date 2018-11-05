Mon November 05, 2018
AFP
November 5, 2018

Share

China faces grilling over internment camps at UN review

BEIJING: China will be grilled over its mass detainment of Uighur minorities during a UN human rights review on Tuesday, with Washington leading demands for Beijing to come clean on how many people are held in a sprawling network of camps.

As many as one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being kept in extra-judicial detention in China´s fractious far western Xinjiang region, according to estimates cited by a UN panel.

The centres where they are thought to be detained have come under increasing scrutiny this year, with rights activists describing them as political re-education camps. They say members of China´s Muslim minorities are held involuntarily for transgressions such as wearing long beards and face veils.

"The Human Rights Council must send an unequivocal message to the Chinese government that their campaign of systematic repression in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, including the arbitrary detention of up to one million people, must end," said Patrick Poon, China researcher at Amnesty International.

All 193 United Nations member states must undergo a periodic review by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. China will present a report on its domestic human rights situation and on changes made since its last report in 2013, while diplomats from around the world will have the opportunity to ask questions -- some of which have already been submitted.

One question by the US -- which is leading demands for Beijing to come clean on the crackdown -- says: "Can China clarify the basis for its apparent criminalization of peaceful religious practices as justification to detain people in these political ´re-education´ camps in Xinjiang, as well as which officials are responsible for this policy?"

Washington also wants Beijing to provide "the number of people involuntarily held in all detention facilities in Xinjiang during the past five years". Britain has asked when China will implement a UN racial discrimination panel´s recommendation that it "halt the practice of detaining individuals who have not been lawfully charged, tried, and convicted for a criminal offence in any extra-legal detention facilities".

The US and Germany have requested UN access to Xinjiang and Tibet to investigate allegations of mass detention and restrictions on religious freedoms. Beijing previously denied the existence of such camps, but now defends them as "vocational education and training centres" where happy students study Mandarin, brush up on job skills, and pursue hobbies such as sports and folk dance.

Chinese officials say the facilities are part of efforts to combat terrorism, religious extremism and separatism in Xinjiang following unrest that left hundreds dead in recent years.

Comments

