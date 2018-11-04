Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

AZS
Alam Zeb Safi
November 4, 2018

Share

WAPDA, HBL clash in One-day Cup final today

KARACHI: A close fight is expected when strong WAPDA face equally capable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam One-day Cup 2018-19 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday (today).

Led by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, WAPDA defeated Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by five wickets in the first semi-final.

WAPDA were beaten in the One-day Championship final last season by the now disbanded United Bank Limited (UBL).

Umar Gul-led HBL progressed to the final with a narrow seven-run win over fighting Pakistan Television.

WAPDA will be looking for another good contribution from skipper Butt who has been in sublime touch. He is the leading scorer with 503 runs to his credit. The left-hander has scored these runs at a staggering average of 83.83, hitting one hundred and five fifties.

Mohammad Ikhlaq (247) and Kamran Akmal will also be expected to play their role in what could be a crunch fight.

WAPDA, who won the 2004-05 ABN AMRO Patron’s Cup One-day Championship and Haier President’s Silver Cup One-day 2014-15, have a strong bowling attack with Wahab Riaz (8 wickets), tall international left-armer Mohammad Irfan, Ehsan Adil (11) and spinners Zahid Mansoor (8) and Zulfiqar Babar.

HBL, who have won six crowns, can count on their in-form batsmen Jamal Anwar (207 from only two matches), Test opener Imam-ul-Haq (85 in one match), former Test opener Imran Farhat (314), discarded international Umar Akmal (361) and Rameez Aziz (271).

Besides Gul (8 wickets), HBL have in-form medium pacer Amad Butt (12 wickets), spinners Abdul Rehman (11), Zohaib Khan (7) and Agha Salman. It would be a great help for HBL if international pacer Junaid Khan played the match.

The 16-team event has so far been dominated by spinners. Leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan of PTV is the leading wicket-taker with 20 victims. He is followed by left-arm spinner Nauman Ali of KRL with 17 wickets. Qaiser Ashraf of Lahore Blues claimed 16 wickets.

HBL coach Saleem Jaffar said his boys were in form and would live up to the expectations. “The boys now are in form as they have played a few good matches. In the semi-final against PTV we dropped a few catches but we held a special fielding session today and hopefully the boys will be cautious tomorrow,” Saleem told ‘The News’.

“WAPDA are a balanced side. Their bowling is very strong as they have Wahab and Irfan but our players are motivated and will put in their hundred percent,” the former left-arm pacer said.

Saleem said that he had not seen the pitch on Saturday as it was being rolled. But he expected it to be a fine one, saying even losing the toss would not matter.

“The match starts at 9am. There is normally no dew at that time, so I am confident it will be full of runs,” the coach said.

He said that all his players were fit. “There is no injury issue. Imam, Gul and Imran Farhat will all be there. There is a little bit doubt about Junaid Khan. I think he has a minor finger injury. He will tell about his availability after consulting with the chief selector,” Saleem said.

Junaid has been named in Pakistan’s One-day squad for the three-match series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

