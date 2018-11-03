Sat November 03, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2018

KP govt shortlists: 10 tourist destinations for development

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan on Friday said the provincial government had shortlisted 10 of the 20 selected new tourist destinations for immediate development and a master plan had been prepared for this purpose.

Addressing a seminar titled “Way Forward for the Tourism Sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Launching of KP Tourism Sector Analysis” in Islamabad, he said the Tourism Task Force constituted recently would soon meet the prime minister and KP chief minister so that the full support and backing of both the federal and provincial governments could be availed to promote tourism in the province.

The minister disclosed that Balahisar Fort in Peshawar would soon be opened to tourists for which the relevant authorities had been taken onboard.

He said that as many as 35 government owned rest-houses previously limited to the government functionaries have been opened to public tourists. He said more such facilities had been taken from different provincial government departments for opening to tourists.

A large number of tourism experts and tour operators participated in the seminar. Besides others, Country Director World Bank Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu and Tourism Specialist Wouter Schalken spoke on the occasion.

Findings and Salient features of the studies “Key Reforms for Tourism Industry” and “KP Tourism Sector Analysis” were also presented on the occasion.

These studies were later thoroughly discussed in different penal discussions followed by question answer sessions.

Atif Khan said that Golf Club Kabal in Swat would also be opened to tourists while a Specialized Tourism Police Force was raised to help, guide and assist the tourists in the province.

With regard to the Hospitality Management School Swat, the minister said it would be upgraded to the Centre of Excellence in Hospitality.

He disclosed that an independent Tourism Authority was being established to facilitate domestic and foreign tourists.

He said developing and harnessing the tourism sector would generate revenue for the province and contribute to the creation of jobs and employment.

In respect of the non-availability of hotels in Kumrat in Upper Dir district, the minister said efforts were being made to encourage private sector to establish businesses there.

