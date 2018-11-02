Rule of law at all costs: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has made it clear that protection of life and property of citizens is prime responsibility of the state and said the responsibility would be fulfilled as an important obligation.

No one can be allowed to disrupt daily life," the chief minister said while chairing a meeting Chief Minister Office here on Thursday to review law and order in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province. The meeting pondered over different steps to improve law and order.

The chief minister said implementation of law would be ensured at any cost, and the government would come into action in case of any violation. He made it clear that protection of life and property of citizens was prime responsibility of the state and the responsibility would be fulfilled as an important obligation.

He said that every possible step should be taken to maintain routine life and there should be no hindrance in this regard. The government is cognizant of the troubles faced by the general public due to suspension of traffic; therefore, immediate steps should be taken for alternative routes and people should also be informed about it, he said.

"Pakistan belongs to all of us and we will take every possible step to protect the life and property of the people along with ensuring maintenance of peace in society”, he said. The chief minister was briefed on the law and order situation and the flow of traffic in the province.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, inspector general of police and other high-ranking officers attended the meeting.

SCBA: Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly-elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani and Secretary Azmatullah Chaudhry. In his message of felicitations, he said that SCBA has always played an active role in supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

cricket team: Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over its success in first T20 match against New Zealand. He has appreciated the performance of team players.