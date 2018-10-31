Wed October 31, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2018

Pak-Afghan trade maintains upward trajectory

PESHAWAR: Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to maintain upward trajectory of trade contrary to the media reports. The Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan in a statement said it was pleased to announce that due to its well-directed efforts, Afghanistan's exports to Pakistan had increased 29.53 percent during Pakistan's financial year 2017-18.

It said the exports had increased from $342 million in 2016-17 to $443 million in 2017-18. It said that Pakistan remained the largest export market for Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Pakistan Embassy said that Afghanistan continued to increase its imports from Pakistan as Afghan imports increased from Pakistan by 18.33 per cent for the period that is $1,271 million in year 2016-17 to $1,504 million in year 2017-18. Karachi port remained a major venue for Afghan transit trade as in year 2017-18, worth $3.321 billion goods were imported by Afghanistan through this port.

