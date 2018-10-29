Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Customs recover smuggled broadcast equipment

Customs officials claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of smuggled Direct to Home (DTH) equipment during an operation in Korangi on Saturday.

This was disclosed during a press conference at Pakistan Customs headquarters in Karachi. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Collector of Customs, told the media that the staff of Anti-Smuggling Organisation of MCC Preventive, Karachi, conducted an information-based operation under the supervision of assistant collector headquarters and raided a godown and a house in Korangi and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled illegal DTH equipment.

The collector customs further said that the equipment is used to broadcast Indian channels and the transfer of money charged against these services to India happens through illegal channels, adding that the smuggled goods were dumped and hidden in the warehouse and basement of the residence.

The seized contraband and smuggled goods worth Rs14.3 million were shifted to ASO headquarters NMB Wharf. The recovered items included 1,851 pieces of satellite receivers, 7,387 LNBs, 80 dish and 1,360 miscellaneous accessories. Two persons were also arrested and a case was registered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage