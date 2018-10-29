Customs recover smuggled broadcast equipment

Customs officials claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of smuggled Direct to Home (DTH) equipment during an operation in Korangi on Saturday.

This was disclosed during a press conference at Pakistan Customs headquarters in Karachi. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Collector of Customs, told the media that the staff of Anti-Smuggling Organisation of MCC Preventive, Karachi, conducted an information-based operation under the supervision of assistant collector headquarters and raided a godown and a house in Korangi and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled illegal DTH equipment.

The collector customs further said that the equipment is used to broadcast Indian channels and the transfer of money charged against these services to India happens through illegal channels, adding that the smuggled goods were dumped and hidden in the warehouse and basement of the residence.

The seized contraband and smuggled goods worth Rs14.3 million were shifted to ASO headquarters NMB Wharf. The recovered items included 1,851 pieces of satellite receivers, 7,387 LNBs, 80 dish and 1,360 miscellaneous accessories. Two persons were also arrested and a case was registered.