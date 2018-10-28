Where have all the tourists gone?

Allama Iqbal International Airport wore a deserted look during my recent visit to Lahore. A country like Pakistan has a great deal to offer foreign tourists. The allure of our history, culture and tourists destinations should pull people towards our culture. So, the sight of an airport that wasn’t teeming with tourists disappointed me. A few days later, I travelled to the scenic valley of Swat. This also proved to be a disappointing experience as the necessary infrastructure was missing. The road to Malam Jabba was practically non-existent and the city of Mingora, which is touted as the “gateway” to Swat, was far from extraordinary. The entire city was covered under a blanket of dust and the roads were in a dilapidated condition.

The PTI, which ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years and is also currently in power in the province, seems to have done little to improve conditions in Swat even though some PTI stalwarts hail from the region. The new government must look into the matter. Pakistan can become a haven for tourists if the government implements suitable strategies to give the tourism sector a boost.

Malik Atif Mahmood ( Melbourne, Australia )