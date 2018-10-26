Fun-filled activities for Beaconites tomorrow

Islamabad : A day full of learning and fun-filled activities for students has been planned at the Beaconhouse School System's E-11 branch tomorrow (Saturday). : According to Principal Sadia Chand, the students will get to experience the process of learning through, technology integrated model lessons for languages

and 'concrete, pictorial, abstract' approach implementation in mathematical development during the 10am-4pm event.

"Activities, using Promethean Board, Digital Microscope & Bee-Bot, will be arranged to give an insight into the tools being used for learning at our 21st-century school," she said.

The principal said the students would display their skills in music, karate, and aerobics by putting up their abilities in respective

fields, while a puppet show and a story-telling session would be conducted to entertain young ones and to enhance their interest for literary activities.

She said a session on health and road safety would also be part of the festival for the children's awareness.

The principal said in order to keep the festive feel in the air, some fun-filled activities would also be arranged including Potter’s Wheel, mini-games, arts and crafts, and a food court with a variety of food items.