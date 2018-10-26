‘9.8m women may develop breast cancer’

PESHAWAR: As many as 9.8 million women have been estimated at the risk of developing the breast cancer in the country

"Every year almost 40,000 female die due to breast cancer in the country. Unfortunately, almost 50 percent die without receiving any treatment. If diagnosed at an early stage chances of survival are more than 90 percent,"the participants of a seminar were told. The seminar was organised at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Wednesday.

Every year approximately 15,000 new cases are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and according to WHO one among every 8 women develop breast cancer across the globe, it was informed. The challenges to the breast cancer prevention include Illiteracy, lack of awareness & information, taboos and social stigma, affordability and accessibility, inadequate medical facilities and infrastructure, absence of a National Cancer registry, lack of National Cancer prevention programme and dearth of specialized human resource".