Thu October 25, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

HMB donates Rs20mln to dams’ fund

KARACHI: HabibMetro Bank (HMB) has contributed Rs20 million to the Supreme Court and Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, to support the initiative that aims to brighten country’s future through ensuring sustained energy security, a statement said on Wednesday.

While handing over the cheque to Tariq Bajwa, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mohsin Ali Nathani, President/CEO HMB, said, it was a great honor for the bank to contribute to the future of Pakistan through this public-private collaboration.

“We at HabibMetro Bank wish the SBP, Supreme Court and Government of Pakistan Godspeed in their endeavors,” Nathani said. The statement said the bank had also promoted the cause among its customers and encouraged the general public to donate to the worthy cause as well.

“In doing so, the HMB mobilised its network of 326 branches in 98 cities across Pakistan for the Fund’s donation collections,” the statement added.

